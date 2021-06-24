Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $1.68 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after purchasing an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

