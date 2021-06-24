Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,353,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

