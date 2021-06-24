Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,252,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 184,195 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 462,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

