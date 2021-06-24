Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 3,842 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 147,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after buying an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 935.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55.

