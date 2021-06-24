Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 57,144 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 523.4% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,884,000.

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $48.56.

