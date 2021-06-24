Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 495,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 113,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

