Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

