Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,675 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,710,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $714,522,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,332,000 after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,664,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,171,000 after acquiring an additional 547,217 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.