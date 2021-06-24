Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,856 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,505,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,410 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 166,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

