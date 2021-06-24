Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,578 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

