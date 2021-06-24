Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $2,246.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,330.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

