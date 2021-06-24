Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 131.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,645 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Green Dot worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,011,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 184,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after buying an additional 177,215 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 80,536 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4,861.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Truist decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $686,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

