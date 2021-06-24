Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 11,654 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Syneos Health worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $50,763,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 330,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 300,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after acquiring an additional 254,940 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $559,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,811,772 shares of company stock valued at $552,928,354. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

