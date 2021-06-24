Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 425 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $905.42 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $543.03 and a one year high of $911.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $846.99.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

