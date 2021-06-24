Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 70,567 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,567 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Skyline Champion worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,405 shares of company stock worth $14,280,600 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.18. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

