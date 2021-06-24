Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $366.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.76 and a 1-year high of $368.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

