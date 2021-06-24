Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PTC worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in PTC by 39.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 163.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 98.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

PTC stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

