Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,859 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.