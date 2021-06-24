Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PTC worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PTC by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PTC by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,829 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

