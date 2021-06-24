Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Fox Factory worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory stock opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.