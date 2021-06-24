Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Viasat worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,636,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,252.50, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

