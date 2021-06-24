Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.19 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of UMB Financial worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $627,999 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

