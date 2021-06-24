Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.22 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Charter Communications by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $699.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $712.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $679.80.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

