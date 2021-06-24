Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.24 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Hancock Whitney worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HWC stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.49.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

