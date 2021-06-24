Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.61 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 39.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,589. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $550.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.60, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $498.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.50 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

