Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.62 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,774 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

