Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.62 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,774 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

