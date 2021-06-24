Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.59 Million Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,859 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after buying an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

