Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.82 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

NYSE BLK opened at $865.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $528.63 and a 1-year high of $890.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $851.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

