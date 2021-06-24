Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $14.91 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

