Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $15.55 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $361.05 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $122.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

