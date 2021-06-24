Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of TEGNA worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,086,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,947,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $1,315,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 894.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,018,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 916,333 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $18.71 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

