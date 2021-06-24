Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,782 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vericel worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Vericel stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 809.98 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.