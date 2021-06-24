Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277,229 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 219,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

