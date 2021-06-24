Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,720 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Deluxe worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,661,000 after acquiring an additional 390,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

DLX stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.23. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

