Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,794 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of XPO Logistics worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $148.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.06. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

