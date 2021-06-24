Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 896 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Shares of Target stock opened at $237.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.43. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

