Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.20. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

