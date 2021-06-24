Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 535,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ChampionX worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,998,000 after buying an additional 556,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,134,000 after buying an additional 51,325 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,390,000 after buying an additional 868,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,586,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,932,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of CHX opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

