Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,782 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Vericel worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vericel by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after purchasing an additional 238,743 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 526.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 87,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,239,000.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 809.98 and a beta of 2.12. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

