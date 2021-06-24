Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,069 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Essent Group worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 319,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,639,000 after acquiring an additional 109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Essent Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.72.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

