Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Valvoline worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 559.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

VVV opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

