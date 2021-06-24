Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bio-Techne worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $444.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.81. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $453.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.