Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $186.31 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $109.72 and a one year high of $197.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

