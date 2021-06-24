Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of LHC Group worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in LHC Group by 49.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $199.45 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

