Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,341 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,957,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:MOH opened at $248.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.55. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.17.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.