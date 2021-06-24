Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,483 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tetra Tech worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $119.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

