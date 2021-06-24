Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 489,199 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Extended Stay America worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

STAY stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several brokerages have commented on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.