Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,774 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

