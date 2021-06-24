Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,863 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,535 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $121.89 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

